UPDATE 1-Croatia sets daily COVID-19 record, Slovenia moves schools online

(Adds fresh Slovenia daily record, details)

ZAGREB, Oct 15 (Reuters) - Croatia reported 793 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, a daily record, while neighbouring Slovenia introduced new measures to fight its spike in infections.

Since the pandemic began, Croatia, with some 4 million people, has had 22,534 cases with 344 deaths. Currently there are 3,562 active cases.

Starting this week, face masks are obligatory indoors in public places, bars and restaurants have restrictions on the number of customers permitted, and public gatherings of more than 50 people require approval.

In Slovenia, which also has reported record numbers in the last few days, schools will from Monday operate online for older elementary pupils and all high school students. In seven Slovenian regions gatherings of more than 10 people are banned and masks are obligatory outdoors.

Slovenia, a country of some 2 million people, reported on Thursday a new record of 745 daily infections in the last 24 hours, up from 707 a day before.

So far Slovenia has reported a total of 10,683 cases of COVID-19 with 176 fatalities. (Reporting by Igor Ilic; Editing by Tomasz Janowski)