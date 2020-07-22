UPDATE 1-Depp threw bottles 'like grenades' in fight where he severed finger, UK court told

(Adds more from court)

By Michael Holden

LONDON, July 22 (Reuters) - U.S. actress Amber Heard on Wednesday denied severing the tip of ex-husband Johnny Depp's finger during a violent argument, saying that the Hollywood star had been throwing bottles at her "like grenades".

Heard is giving evidence at London's High Court for a third day on behalf of the publishers of Britain's Sun newspaper, which Depp is suing for libel after it labelled him a "wife beater" in a 2018 article.

The actress, who accuses the 57-year-old "Pirates of the Caribbean" star of physical abuse on at least 14 occasions, was questioned about an incident in Australia in March 2015 when she says she was subjected to a three-day hostage ordeal.

Depp has told the court the tip of his finger was severed during an argument when Heard, 34, threw a vodka bottle which struck his hand.

"I only threw things to escape Johnny when he was beating me up," said Heard, who has previously admitted throwing objects in self-defence.

She said she had taken a bottle from Depp from which he was drinking and smashed it on the floor, saying "it snapped something in him" leading him to hurl bottles at her.

"He picked them up and started using them like grenades or bombs...throwing one after another in my direction."

She said he threw all the bottles within reach except a large magnum of wine.

Depp's lawyer Eleanor Laws said Heard's account that the actor had severed his finger by smashing a phone against a wall and then continued to assault her was a lie.

"No it's not," she replied. "I don't think he meant to sever the finger, but, yes, he carried on attacking me."

Laws also accused Heard of stubbing a cigarette out on Depp's cheek. "No, Johnny did it right in front of me. He often did things like that," she said.

THREATENED MANY TIMES

In her testimony so far, Heard has said Depp threatened to kill her many times while the violence she suffered included being slapped, headbutted and throttled.

During her time in the witness box, Heard has repeatedly denied that she is making up her account as she goes along, such as a claim she made on Tuesday that she had been told Depp once pushed his ex-girlfriend Kate Moss downstairs. This had not appeared in any previous statements.

Heard was questioned about the aftermath of another incident in December 2015 when she says Depp headbutted her, breaking her nose, leaving her with two black eyes, bruised ribs and a cut lip while he pulled out clumps of her hair.

The following day she appeared on the James Corden TV show but Laws said her stylist reported she had seen the actress without make-up and she had no injuries. Heard said she had been heavily made-up to cover the bruises before the stylist saw her.

Two days later she was seen by a nurse, who was her friend, who said Heard had a bleeding lip when she answered the door to her house which she was told Depp had caused. But the nurse did not report any bruising nor see any injuries to her scalp when she looked, the court was told.

Heard again denied she was lying.

Laws also accused her of trying to make staff members take the blame when the couple took their dogs to Australia without the proper paperwork when they returned there in April 2015.

Emails showed she had discussed the issue with a member of Depp's staff beforehand who told her the dogs could not go but Heard told the court she believed Depp had taken care of it.

Heard later pleaded guilty to a charge of lying on an incoming passenger form, and was let off with a good behaviour bond.

The trial is set to conclude next week, although no ruling is expected immediately.

(Reporting by Michael Holden, editing by Guy Faulconbridge and Angus MacSwan)