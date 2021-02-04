UPDATE 1-Detained Guyanese fishermen released by Venezuela, Guyana foreign minister

(Recasts with Guyana confirmation, adds quote, context)

GEORGETOWN, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Venezuela has released a group of Guyanese fishermen who were detained in January, Guyana's Foreign Minister Hugh Todd said on Wednesday, in what was the latest flare-up in the South American nations' long-running border conflict.

The dispute has intensified in recent years as Guyana has started developing offshore oil reserves near the contested areas. Venezuela claims much of eastern Guyana, which is hotly rejected by its neighbor.

"Their release was due to a number of factors, including President Irfaan Ali's leadership in seeking their release, in the support Guyana received from the Caribbean Community, my communication with the Venezuelan government and President Maduro's commitment to friendship and good relations with Guyana and the Caribbean," Todd said, referring to Venezuelan President Nicolas Maduro.

Neither Venezuela's foreign ministry nor its information ministry immediately responded to requests for comment.

Todd's statement confirmed a Tuesday evening announcement by Trinidad and Tobago Foreign Minister Amery Browne announcing the release of the fishermen.

The dual-island Caribbean nation had been helping to facilitate talks between its two neighbors.

Todd said the fishermen should be back in Guyanese waters on Thursday. (Reporting by Neil Marks in Georgetown in Georgetown, additional reporting by Linda Hutchinson-Jafar in Port of Spain and Luc Cohen in New York Editing by Paul Simao)