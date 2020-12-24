UPDATE 1-Dozens dead after attack by gunmen in Ethiopia's Benishangul-Gumuz region

(Adds details)

ADDIS ABABA, Dec 23 (Reuters) - Dozens of people died in an attack early Wednesday by gunmen in Ethiopia's western region of Benishangul-Gumuz, residents told Reuters, the latest deadly violence between rival ethnic groups in the region.

One farmer in the town of Bulen told Reuters he saw dozens of dead bodies in a field near his home. Another resident of the town, who said armed men stormed the area around 6.00 a.m. (0300 GMT), told Reuters he counted 20 bodies in a different location.

An official from the region who spoke on condition of anonymity said authorities were aware of the attack and were verifying details of the identities of the attackers and the victims, but did not give further information.

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and the military's chief of staff Birhanu Jula visited the region on Tuesday to urge peace after a number of deadly incidents in recent months. (Reporting by Addis Ababa newsroom Writing by Maggie Fick; Editing by Toby Chopra)