UPDATE 1-Election results for counties watched by Wall Street

(Updates with latest results for Florida, Ohio and North Carolina; Adds Texas) Nov 3 (Reuters) - Wall Street investors, hunting for clues on who will win the U.S. presidential race, are looking at the election results in a few dozen counties that could be indicative of broader trends. Below is the list of counties that Reuters compiled after interviews with more than a dozen investors and political analysts, and the vote counts so far reported by Edison Research. Election experts say some initial results may be distorted by the different ways states handle early votes, which tend to favor Democratic candidate Joe Biden more than Republican President Donald Trump according to opinion polls. A state that first tabulates mail-in ballots, for instance, could lean Democratic until Election Day votes are counted, whereas a state that first counts Election Day votes could appear to favor Trump until absentee ballots are tallied. For more on why these counties, all in battleground states, were selected by investors, click . It remains to be seen which, if any, of these states prove to be bellwethers. County State % expected vote Trump Biden Trump Obama counted so far (2020) (2020) 2016 2012 (2020) margin margin Maricopa AZ 2.84 -10.69 Broward FL 95% 34.8% 64.6% -34.91 34.93 Duval FL 91.9% 47.5% 51.2% 1.37 -3.61 Jefferson FL 99% 52.9% 46% 5.06 1.75 Miami-Dade FL 94.9% 46.1% 53.4% -29.39 23.73 Monroe FL 92.7% 53.5% 45.5% 6.82 0.44 Pinellas FL 92.2% 49.2% 49.4% 1.11 5.65% Seminole FL 93.9% 47.9% 50.6% 1.55 -6.47 Sumter FL 95% 67.8% 31.7% 38.96 -34.92 Kent MI 3.05 -7.69 Macomb MI 11.53 3.99 Monroe MI 21.97 0.98 Bladen NC 95% 56.6% 42.8% 9.39 1.97 Durham NC 86% 17% 81.8% -59.50 52.79 Granville NC 2.49 4.54 Mecklenburg NC 92.2% 31.3% 67.4% -29.41 22.41 Trumbull OH 99% 54.5% 44.1% 6.22 23.00 Wood OH 56% 51.6% 46.6% 7.99 4.84 Bucks PA -0.78 1.23 Erie PA 1.56 16.03 Luzerne PA 19.31 4.81 Northampton PA 3.78 4.71 Harris TX 82.5% 42.7% 56.1% -12.34 0.08% Tarrant TX 80.4% 49.4% 49.2% 8.61 -15.69 Kenosha WI 0.31 12.23 Notes: * Margin is percentage point difference between total vote shares * 2020 vote counts provided by Edison Research. Reuters has not independently tabulated the results. * 2016, 2012 data for races won by Trump and President Barack Obama provided by Dave Leip's Atlas of U.S. Presidential Elections (Reporting by Pete Schroeder, Lawrence Delevingne, Imani Moise, Alden Bentley, Dan Burns and Paritosh Bansal)