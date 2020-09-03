UPDATE 1-EU executive signals no swift new sanctions on Russia over Navalny case

(Adds quotes, detail)

By Gabriela Baczynska

BRUSSELS, Sept 3 (Reuters) - The EU executive signalled on Thursday the bloc would not impose swift new sanctions over what Germany says was a poisoning with a toxic nerve agent of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, stressing that Moscow had to ensure a thorough probe.

European Union leaders did not mince words in expressing their condemnation of the suspected poisoning of Navalny, with calls growing to punish Russia for the use of the Soviet-style nerve agent, the same substance that Britain said had been used against a Russian double agent in an attack in England in 2018.

A European Commission spokesman, Peter Stano, on Thursday said there was no investigation into Navalny's case for now, that Russia needed to carry out an independent probe to bring perpetrators to justice and that the bloc would react based on Moscow's next steps.

"It is not normal, it is not acceptable that someone is subject of assassination attempt with a chemical agent which is military-grade and should not be freely available and circulating around in our society, or in the Russian society," he said.

Stano added the 27-nation bloc has already started talks about how to react and that Russia's track-record of investigating past killings of prominent Kremlin critics like Anna Politkovskaya, Sergei Magnitsky or Boris Nemtsov was poor.

"We want to see a credible, through investigation that brings clear answers to all questions which this case brought in the Russian public and in the European public," he said.

"It's difficult to speak about punishment if you don't have (those) responsible at this stage."

EU SANCTIONS

The EU, which requires unanimity of all its 27 member states to slap sanctions, already has such restrictive measures in place on Moscow over the turmoil in Ukraine.

The EU hit Russia's energy, financial and arms sectors after Moscow annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014 and went on to back rebels fighting Kyiv troops in the east of the country.

The bloc also has a ban on doing business with the Russia-annexed Crimea. A third batch of EU sanctions blacklists people and firms the bloc sees as instrumental in spreading havoc in Ukraine, a former Moscow satellite.

Adding more names to the blacklist would be the quickest option for the EU, which also has a separate sanctions regime for the use and proliferation of chemical weapons regardless of nationality or location.

That is important in the case of Navalny, a Russian citizen who was attacked on Russian soil.

After the 2018 Novichok attack in Britain's Salisbury, the bloc expelled more than 100 Russian diplomats from Europe. (Aditional reporting by John Chalmers and Marine Strauss, Writing by Gabriela Baczynska, Editing by William Maclean)