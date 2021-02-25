UPDATE 1-EU leaders seek ways to speed up vaccine rollout in race against variants

(Adds OLAF)

By Jan Strupczewski and Gabriela Baczynska

BRUSSELS, Feb 25 (Reuters) - European Union leaders met on Thursday to find ways to speed up the production and rollout of COVID-19 vaccines in a race against the emergence of new variants that some fear could bring a third wave of the pandemic to the continent.

They will seek to balance restrictions to stop the spread of infections and keeping borders open to ensure the smooth flow of goods and services across the single market.

The 27 national leaders will also discuss vaccine certificates, which the EU's southern members like Spain hope would unlock their vital tourism sectors this summer. But France, Germany and Belgium are concerned about the reactions of those who must wait longer or refuse their anti-COVID shots.

Although infection rates are heading down in about 20 of the bloc's countries, there are concerns about fresh spikes as the coronavirus variant first detected in Britain spreads rapidly.

The bloc also faces growing vaccine fraud, with the anti-fraud agency OLAF saying on Thursday several member states had notified it of suspicious offers for some 900 million doses of vaccines, worth a total 12.7 billion euros.

Sweden said on Wednesday it would reduce opening hours for all restaurants, bars and cafes and tighten limits on the number of people allowed in shops as it seeks to ward off a third wave.

The Czech government was due on Thursday to impose tougher restrictions after Prime Minister Andrej Babis warned that hospitals faced "catastrophe" if no action is taken.

And in France, where infection rates are heading higher again, the government has ordered a lockdown in the Dunkirk area and signalled that new curbs might be introduced elsewhere.

"CANNOT AFFORD TO LOSE"

The Commission and EU countries have come under fire for missteps in their joint vaccine procurement programme and a stuttering rollout of shots that has lagged badly behind Israel, Britain and the United States.

The European Commission has said supply bottlenecks that hampered the launch of vaccination programmes will soon clear. But member states want assurances that the delivery of shots will be smoother and that new vaccines can be produced quickly to cope with mutations.

"We cannot afford to lose this battle," the leaders of five EU countries said in a joint letter.

The European Medicines Agency regulator is expected to issue guidelines this week to speed up the approval of vaccines modified for new variants. (Writing by John Chalmers; Editing by Nick Macfie and Catherine Evans)