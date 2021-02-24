UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields calm as Powell reassures markets

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Adds details, updates prices)

By Yoruk Bahceli

AMSTERDAM, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Euro zone bond yields steadied on Wednesday after sizeable rises a day earlier, with markets appearing reassured by U.S. Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell's comment that it would take time before the Fed considered changing policy.

Prospects for more U.S. fiscal stimulus have driven reflation bets across markets, pulling up global bond yields, led by U.S. Treasuries.

That trade has also hurt euro zone bonds, even though their rise in yields is seen as less justified given the weaker economic outlook in the bloc. German 10-year yields, the region's benchmark, are set for their biggest monthly jump since January 2018.

Pushing back against suggestions that loose monetary policy risked unleashing inflation and financial risks in an emerging boom, Powell said monetary policy needs to remain accommodative. The Fed would "move carefully, patiently, and with a lot of advance warning" before making changes, he said.

In the euro area, Germany's 10-year bond yield was unchanged on the day at -0.31% by 1256 GMT. The yield rose 3 basis points on Tuesday, coming close to its highest since June 2020.

Governments with lower credit ratings continued to underperform on Wednesday. Italian yields rose 2 basis points to 0.66%, but held below the highest since January at 0.68% they touched a day earlier.

"I think Powell has given the market enough to settle down core rates in euros after Lagarde's comments," said Peter McCallum, rates strategist at Mizuho in London. European Central Bank chief Christine Lagarde said on Monday the bank is closely monitoring rising borrowing costs.

McCallum noted a limited amount of bond sales on offer this week in the euro area has also alleviated some of the pressure on bond yields, which tend to rise with sizable issuance.

Referring to the rise in yields in countries like Italy, he said "it's natural to have some slight widening in the periphery. As long as that's orderly and contained it's not going to be a problem for the ECB and concern investors too much."

Focus again is on central bankers on Wednesday, with Powell continuing his testimony before Congress and Bank of England Governor Andrew Bailey also due to testify before lawmakers.

In the primary market, Germany raised 3.32 billion euros from the re-opening of a 10-year bond via auction, which saw demand 1.5 times the amount raised, compared with twice the demand last time it auctioned the maturity, before the sharp rise in bond yields.

Strong exports and solid construction activity helped the German economy grow by a stronger-than-expected 0.3% in the final quarter of last year, the Federal Statistics Office said on Wednesday, revising up an earlier estimate of 0.1%.

The office also revised upward its 2020 full-year GDP figure for Europe's largest economy to -4.9% from -5.0%. (Reporting by Yoruk Bahceli; editing by Andrew Cawthorne, Larry King)