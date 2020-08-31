UPDATE 1-Euro zone bond yields rise, Bund yield heads back towards recent highs

* Euro zone periphery govt bond yields http://tmsnrt.rs/2ii2Bqr (Recasts with rise in bond yields)

By Dhara Ranasinghe

LONDON, Aug 31 (Reuters) - Euro zone government bond yields rose on Monday, brushing aside benign inflation data from Germany and Italy to continue last week's U.S.-triggered increase in borrowing costs.

Expectations for hefty new bond supply, expected to top 20 billion euros this week, added to upward pressure on yields in otherwise subdued trading due to a holiday in Britain.

Bond yields in Europe and the United States were pushed sharply higher last week after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell committed the U.S. central bank to keeping inflation at 2% on average, allowing prices to run hotter to balance periods when they undershoot.

The risk of higher inflation in the future, assuming the Fed can get it there, was enough to push up longer-term Treasury yields and sharply steepen the yield curve.

Yields on 30-year Treasuries jumped almost 16 basis points last week and were last at 1.53%, 139 basis points above the two-year yield. That spread is now nearing the June gap of 146 basis points, the largest since late 2017.

This move in the U.S. Treasury curve has sparked a similar shift in the German bond market, with the gap between 30 and two-year bond yields to around 73 bps - close to its widest since June.

On Monday, 10-year German bond yields were up 2.5 bps at -0.38%, nearing Friday's 2-1/2 month high of around -0.37%. Germany's 30-year bond yield was also 2 bps higher at 0.09% . A week ago it was trading at around -0.06%.

"Bunds are taking direction from U.S. Treasuries and the resistance area for 10-year yields around -0.4% continues to hold," said Rainer Guntermann, rates strategist at Commerzbank.

Data showed the consumer price index (CPI) for the German state of North Rhine-Westphalia was flat in August after a 0.7% drop in July.

Germany's nationwide inflation number is released later, ahead of Tuesday's flash euro zone inflation data for August.

Italian EU-harmonised consumer prices came in at a preliminary -1.3% month-on-month in August, with annual inflation slowing sharply to -0.5%, data showed.

"This week's euro-area inflation data should underscore the central banks' challenges in reaching the (inflation) targets," said Guntermann.

This week's hefty bond issuance slate added to upward pressure on yields.

Anticipated bond supply this week could get a further boost if Germany comes to the market with its first green bond as some expect. It is scheduled to sell its inaugural 10-year green Bund in September.

(Reporting by Dhara Ranasinghe; Editing by Ana Nicolaci da Costa and Mark Heinrich)