UPDATE 1-European stocks bounce off lows on virus treatment hopes

* Spain's Grifols jumps as U.S. authorises plasma treatment

* BT Group surges on report board to defend takeover bid

* STOXX 600 on course for best day since Aug. 11 (Adds comment, updates prices)

By Sruthi Shankar

Aug 24 (Reuters) - European stocks bounced from a two-week low on Monday as signs of progress in developing a COVID-19 treatment offset fears about a resurgence in virus cases across the continent that could risk stifling an economic recovery.

The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 1.3%, mirroring gains for Asian markets after the U.S. health regulator said on Sunday it authorized the use of blood plasma from patients who have recovered from COVID-19 as a treatment.

Spain's Grifols, one of the world's top producers of treatments based on human plasma, gained 3%.

AstraZeneca Plc jumped 2.5% after the Financial Times reported the Trump administration was considering fast-tracking an experimental COVID-19 vaccine being developed by the company.

"The weekend's vaccine news is at the fore," said Keith Temperton, an analyst at Lombard Forte. "But we're in this mid-summer volume vacuum, where the path of least resistance is higher."

Oil and gas companies led the surge in Europe, gaining from a rise in crude prices as storms closed in on the Gulf of Mexico, shutting more than half its oil production.

Technology, mining and chemical companies also rose nearly 2%.

British telecoms company BT Group jumped 4.3% after a media report that its board was preparing to defend it against takeover approaches from rivals and buyout firms.

The gains in European equities come after a lacklustre week that saw data pointing to a stalling business recovery in the euro zone amid a surge in coronavirus cases.

A UK government data showed on Friday the reproduction "R" number of COVID-19 infections had risen and may now be above 1, indicating a risk that the overall epidemic is growing.

Similarly, Germany, France and Spain have seen a surge in virus cases, with their leaders looking at tightening travel restrictions.

"The way we're looking at the COVID narrative seems to be changing. The market is looking at a better situation in terms of hospitalisation and death rates," Temperton said.

Shares in British Airways-owner IAG dropped 0.5% and Air France dipped 0.4% after the UK government said travellers to France are required to self-certify that they are not suffering coronavirus symptoms or have been in contact with a confirmed case within 14 days preceding travel. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)