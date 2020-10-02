UPDATE 1-European stocks slide after Trump tests positive for COVID-19

(For a live blog on European stocks, type LIVE/ in an Eikon news window) (Updates to market open)

Oct 2 (Reuters) - European stocks slid on Friday after U.S. President Donald Trump tested positive for COVID-19, hitting equity markets globally.

The pan-European STOXX 600 fell 1.0% by 0704 GMT. The German DAX and France's CAC 40 dropped 1.3%, while UK's FTSE 100 declined 1.0%.

Trump said on Friday that he and his wife Melania had tested positive for COVID-19 and were going into quarantine, with just weeks to go before the Nov. 3 presidential election.

Chemical, mining and oil & gas stocks stocks were the biggest decliners in early trading, down between 1.3% and 1.5%. (Reporting by Sruthi Shankar; Additional reporting by Nikhil Nainan; Editing by Bernard Orr)