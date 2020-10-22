UPDATE 1-Facebook launches dating service in Europe

(Adds details from blog and background)

Oct 21 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said https://bit.ly/3jjcdwy on Wednesday it is launching its dating service in 32 European countries after the rollout was delayed earlier this year due to regulatory concerns.

The social media company had postponed the rollout of Facebook Dating in Europe in February after concerns were raised by Ireland's Data Protection Commissioner (DPC), the main regulator in the European Union for a number of the world's biggest technology firms including Facebook.

The DPC had said it was told about the Feb. 13 launch date on Feb. 3 and was very concerned about being given such short notice.

It also said it was not given documentation regarding data protection impact assessments or decision-making processes that had been undertaken by Facebook.

Facebook Dating, a dedicated, opt-in space within the Facebook app, was launched in the United States in September last year. It is currently available in 20 other countries.

In a blog post on Wednesday, Kate Orseth, Facebook Dating's product manager, said users can choose to create a dating profile, and can delete it at any time without deleting their Facebook accounts.

The first names and ages of users in their dating profiles will be taken from their Facebook profiles and cannot be edited in the dating service, Orseth said, adding that users' last names will not be displayed and that they can choose whether to share other personal information on their profiles. (Reporting by Juby Babu in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill and Subhranshu Sahu)