UPDATE 1-Facebook says it inadvertently blocked content during Australia news ban

Feb 24 (Reuters) - Facebook Inc said on Wednesday some content was inadvertently blocked on its social network platform when it banned all news content in Australia.

The block on non-news content was, however, reversed quickly, the company said in a blog post. (https://bit.ly/2NCOMo3)

After tense negotiations prompted Facebook to cut off news in the country last week, Australia offered a host of technical concessions and the social media giant said it would restore news as a revamped bill looked set to become law this week.

Facebook said the news ban was related to a "fundamental misunderstanding" of the relationship between the company and news publishers.

The social media company added it was in active negotiations with news publishers in Germany and France for a deal to pay for content for its news product, where users can find headlines and stories next to a personalized news feed. (Reporting by Ayanti Bera in Bengaluru; Editing by Bernard Orr and Shounak Dasgupta)