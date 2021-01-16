SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UPDATE 1-FBI is investigating 37 people in the killing of Capitol police officer - New York Times

16 Jan 2021 / 00:58 H.

    (Adds details on Sicknick's killing)

    Jan 15 (Reuters) - The FBI is investigating 37 people in the killing of Brian Sicknick, a police officer who died a day after physically engaging with a mob of supporters of President Donald Trump who stormed the U.S. Capitol last week, the New York Times reported on Friday.

    As rioters overpowered Capitol police, Sicknick was pepper-sprayed and hit in the head, his father told Reuters last week. Ambulance crews resuscitated him twice as he was rushed to a nearby Washington hospital. Sicknick died the next day.

    The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

    (Reporting by Jan Wolfe and Sarah Lynch Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast