UPDATE 1-Financials weigh on FTSE 100 after best August since 2014

By Shashank Nayar

Sept 1 (Reuters) - Financial stocks dragged London's FTSE 100 to a near one-month low on Tuesday after the index notched its strongest August in six years on optimism that the worst of the pandemic's economic damage was over.

The FTSE 100 was down 0.7% in catch-up trade after being closed on Monday for a bank holiday. The mid-cap index FTSE 250 fell 0.5%, led by industrial, financial and consumer discretionary stocks.

Broader European markets dropped on Monday, with financials leading the losses amid concerns over the deflationary effects of the coronavirus, and weak borrowing rates.

The FTSE 100, like its European peers, has lagged the U.S. markets in recovering from pandemic lows as investors factor in a prolonged economic recovery cycle due to a rash of middling local economic data.

"The overall market sentiment continues to lack positivity minus the gains we see only in a few big names... headwinds like a weaker dollar have superseded the drivers for the FTSE, leading to the mild weakness," said Keith Temperton, a trader at Lombard Forte.

Meanwhile, British factory output rose in August at its fastest pace in more than six years, albeit from a low level, a survey showed on Tuesday.

In Asia and Europe, markets edged higher after strong readings on China's vast manufacturing sector offset a weak lead from a softer Wall Street session overnight. Local mining majors such as BHP Group and Rio Tinto, which supply to Chinese factories, rose after the news.

AstraZeneca Plc rose 0.1% as it said its Imfinzi had been approved in the European Union to treat an aggressive form of lung cancer in previously untreated adult patients.

British home furnishing retailer Dunelm rose 4.9% after saying its sales have been strong in the last two months and the performance this year has been ahead of its initial expectations.

