Oct 10 (Reuters) - A fire broke out at a metro station in the west of the Iranian capital on Saturday, the semi-official Mehr news agency said, adding there were no casualties.

A spokesman for the state emergency services, Mojtaba Khaledi, said a gas leak appeared to have caused the 7.45 a.m. blaze at the Ekbatan station in Tehran. No trains were damaged. (dubai.newsroom@thomsonreuters.com; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Mark Potter)