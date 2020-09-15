SEARCH
UPDATE 1-Fire briefly erupts in central Beirut commercial district

15 Sep 2020 / 14:50 H.

    (Updates after fire extinguished)

    BEIRUT, Sept 15 (Reuters) - A fire erupted in a landmark building in central Beirut's commercial district on Tuesday before being put out, a civil defence official and Reuters witness said.

    The fire erupted in a futuristic seafront building that was close to completion after years of construction. Lebanese broadcaster al-Jadeed earlier showed images of smoke billowing from the building.

    A Reuters witness said part of one side of the building was smouldering as firefighters hosed it down.

    Last week, a big fire broke out at Beirut port, the scene of the catastrophic Aug. 4 port explosion. (Writing by Tom Perry; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

