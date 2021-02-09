SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UPDATE 1-Flood kills 28 people in illegal factory in Morocco

09 Feb 2021 / 05:06 H.

    (Adds latest death toll)

    RABAT, Feb 8 (Reuters) - A flood killed at least 28 people in an illegal textile factory in a villa basement in the Moroccan city of Tangier, authorities said on Monday, adding that 18 people had been rescued. The deceased were submerged as water reached 3 meters deep, authorities said.

    Morocco's informal labour sector represents about a fifth of non-agricultural economic activity and labourers are often prey to unsafe working conditions. (Reporting by Ahmed Eljechtimi in Rabat Editing by Alison Williams and Matthew Lewis)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast