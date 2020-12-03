UPDATE 1-Former French President Giscard d'Estaing has died -Europe 1 radio

(Adds details)

PARIS, Dec 2 (Reuters) - Former French President Valery Giscard d'Estaing has died, France's Europe 1 radio reported on Wednesday.

Giscard, who was 94 and was France's leader from 1974 to 1981, had recently been hospitalised in Tours, in western France.

He was known for steering a modernisation of French society during his presidency, including allowing divorce by mutual consent and legalising abortion, and was one of the architects of European integration. (Reporting by Sarah White Editing by Chris Reese and Rosalba O'Brien)