UPDATE 1-Former Obama aide Malley to be named Biden's envoy on Iran -sources

By Matt Spetalnick and Arshad Mohammed

WASHINGTON, Jan 28 (Reuters) - The Biden administration is expected to name Robert Malley, a former senior foreign policy adviser to then-President Barack Obama, as its special envoy on Iran, two sources familiar with the matter told Reuters on Thursday.

Malley's appointment by President Joe Biden could be announced as early as Thursday or Friday, one of the sources said, speaking on condition of anonymity.

When Malley's name first surfaced in news reports as a leading candidate for the post, it drew criticism from some Republican lawmakers and pro-Israel groups who expressed concern that he would be soft on Iran and tough on Israel. But a number of foreign policy veterans rushed to his defense.

The post will put Malley at the forefront of one of Biden's most daunting foreign policy challenges: finding a way to deal with Iran after years of worsening relations under former President Donald Trump. The Diplomatic news website was first to report on Malley's expected appointment.

Malley served under Obama and was a key part of the team that negotiated the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran and the world powers, an agreement that Trump pulled out of in 2018.

He has held numerous senior positions for the Democratic administrations of Obama and former president Bill Clinton with a focus on Middle East and Gulf policy making.

Most recently, he was the president of the International Crisis Group, a non-profit organization focused on global conflict.