SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UPDATE 1-Four injured in Berlin shooting, police say

26 Dec 2020 / 14:00 H.

    (Adds details from police spokesman)

    BERLIN, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Four people were injured in a shooting in the German capital Berlin in the early hours of Saturday, police said.

    A police spokeswoman said four people were taken to hospital in the altercation involving several people in the Kreuzberg district, adding there was no indication of a political motive.

    The Berlin fire service said earlier on Twitter that three people were seriously injured in the shooting. (Reporting by Ralf Banser; Writing by Emma Thomasson; Editing by William Mallard)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast