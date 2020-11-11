UPDATE 1-Four injured in blast at non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah-Greek govt official

(Adds details, context)

ATHENS/RIYADH, Nov 11 (Reuters) - Four people were injured by a blast at a non-Muslim cemetery in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah, a Greek government official said on Wednesday.

"There was some sort of a blast at the non-Muslim cemetery in Jeddah. There are four slightly injured, among them one Greek," the official told Reuters, declining to named.

The blast took place during an event at the cemetery to commemorate World War One.

The official did not provide further details.

A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters the attack happened early on Wednesday when several diplomatic delegations from the European Union and other countries were present at a Remembrance Day event organised by the French embassy.

The Saudi government communications office did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

The blast is the second security incident to take place in Jeddah in the last couple of weeks.

On Oct. 29 a Saudi man was arrested after attacking and wounding a security guard at the French consulate there. (Reporting by Lefteris Papadimas in Athens, Marwa Rashad in Riyadh and Raya Jalabi in Beirut; Writing by Maha El Dahan; Editing by William Maclean)