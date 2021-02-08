UPDATE 1-France reports 19,175 daily coronavirus infections

PARIS, Feb 7 (Reuters) - France recorded 19,175 new confirmed COVID-19 infections on Sunday compared with 20,586 the previous day and marking a fourth daily fall, health ministry data showed.

However, the number of patients treated in hospital for the disease rose to 27,694 from 27,369 the previous day, breaking a four-day decline, the data showed.

The number of COVID-19 patients in intensive care also rose, to 3,272 from 3,225 the day before.

France's cumulative death toll in hospitals and nursing homes had reached 78,965, compared with 78,794 a day earlier.

(Reporting by Gus Trompiz and Caroline Pailliez; Editing by Alison Williams)