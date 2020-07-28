UPDATE 1-France reports 2,551 new COVID-19 cases over the last three days

(Adds new death toll, details)

PARIS, July 27 (Reuters) - France's new confirmed COVID-19 cases were up by a daily average of 850 over the last three days, a slight decrease versus the 1,000-plus figure published on Thursday and Friday, but a higher total than May's daily average, when the country started unwinding its lockdown.

In a statement, the French health ministry said the "latest trends still show a gradual deterioration" of the situation, urging everyone to resume "some goods habits" needed to contain the virus.

Amidst fears of a second pandemic wave, France has made face coverings compulsory in shops and other enclosed public spaces since July 20. Reported confirmed cases stand at 183,079. Reuters case count, which includes probable incidents in nursing homes, puts the figure at more than 215,000.

Since the beginning of the month, new cases have gone up by 677 every day on average, versus 434 in June, 715 in May and 2,582 in April.

France death toll was up by 17 over the last three days, at 30,209, the increase slowing compared to the end of last week.

The number of people hospitalized for the disease was down by 65, at 5,655, a figure about six times lower than its 32,292 peak reached on April 14. (Reporting by Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by Jonathan Oatis)