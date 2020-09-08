SEARCH
UPDATE 1-France's INSEE confirms forecast of 9% GDP drop in 2020

08 Sep 2020 / 14:12 H.

    (Adds economic activity in Q2)

    PARIS, Sept 8 (Reuters) - France's INSEE official statistics agency confirmed on Tuesday a forecast of a 9% drop in gross domestic product (GDP) in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic.

    French economic activity should run at 95% of pre-epidemic levels in the third quarter and at 96% of pre-outbreak levels in the fourth, INSEE added.

    Economic activity ran at 81% of pre-outbreak levels in Q2, data showed.

    INSEE also said that employment fell by 0.9% in the second quarter after a -2% slump in Q1.

    (Reporting by Benoit van Overstraeten and Matthieu Protard; Editing by Clarence Fernandez and Louise Heavens)

