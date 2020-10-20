UPDATE 1-French first lady to self-isolate after contact with COVID-19 patient - source

(Adds change of source)

PARIS, Oct 19 (Reuters) - French First Lady Brigitte Macron will self-isolate for seven days after coming into contact with someone who has been diagnosed with COVID-19, Macron's office said on Monday.

"Brigitte Macron was in contact on Thursday Oct. 15 with a person who has been tested positive for COVID-19 this Monday, Oct. 19, and showing symptoms of the disease," it said in a statement.

"In accordance with health authorities' recommendations, she will self-isolate for seven days. Brigitte Macron has no symptoms of the disease at this stage." (Reporting by Michel Rose and Geert De Clercq; Editing by Mark Heinrich)