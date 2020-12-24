SEARCH
  1. The Sun Daily
  2. World
  3. Reuters

UPDATE 1-French medical regulator approves COVID-19 vaccine

24 Dec 2020 / 18:41 H.

    (Adds start of France's vaccination rollout on Dec. 27)

    PARIS, Dec 24 (Reuters) - French medical regulator HAS said on Thursday it had approved the vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech for France's vaccination rollout, after the European Medicines Agency gave its go-ahead on Monday.

    "The vaccine can be used for people aged 16 and over, including elderly", the regulator says.

    The European Union is gearing up for a vaccination campaign of unprecedented scale following regulatory approval for the shot. France plans to start its vaccination programme on Dec. 27.

    (Reporting by Matthieu Protard; Editing by Edmund Blair)

    Did you like this article?

    email blast