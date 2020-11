(adds detail)

PARIS, Nov 3 (Reuters) - A man who walked around the Pere Lachaise area of central Paris armed with a machete on Tuesday has been arrested in his hotel room, a police spokesman said.

Bystanders reported the man to police, the spokesman added.

There were no known victims at this stage and an investigation was under way, he added.

(Reporting by Geert De Clercq; editing by Richard Lough)