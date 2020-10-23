SEARCH
UPDATE 1-Gilead's remdesivir gets U.S. FDA approval

23 Oct 2020 / 04:23 H.

    Oct 22 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Thursday approved Gilead Sciences Inc's antiviral drug Veklury, or remdesivir, for the treatment of patients with COVID-19 requiring hospitalization.

    Gilead said it expects to meet global demand for the drug in October.

    Remdesivir, previously granted emergency use approval to treat COVID-19, was one of the drugs used to treat U.S. President Donald Trump's coronavirus infection.

    The company said it is now the first and only approved COVID-19 treatment in the United States. (Reporting by Vishwadha Chander in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

