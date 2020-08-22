UPDATE 1-Golf-Scheffler joins PGA Tour's elite 59 club for early TPC Boston lead

* Scheffler fires 12th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history

Aug 21 (Reuters) - PGA Tour rookie Scottie Scheffler became the newest member of golf's 59 club with a sizzling display of shotmaking in Friday's second round of the Northern Trust in Norton, Massachusetts, that earned him a share of the early clubhouse lead.

Less than two weeks after playing in the final pairing of the PGA Championship, Scheffler set a new TPC Boston course record with a 12-under-par 59 -- just the 12th sub-60 round in PGA Tour history.

The 24-year-old became the second-youngest player to shoot a 59 on the Tour, trailing only Justin Thomas, who was 23 when he accomplished the feat in 2017.

"Today was obviously a good day on the course," said Scheffler, who needed just 23 putts in his round. "Had some key up-and-downs at the beginning of the round that kind of got me rolling, freed me up a little bit.

"Then the momentum just kind of kept going. Never really lost momentum, which was nice."

World number 45 Scheffler rolled in a 10-foot birdie putt at the par-three 16th and then needed to play the final two holes in two-under to join Jim Furyk as the only player to shoot a 58 on the PGA Tour.

Scheffler's birdie try from 22 feet at the penultimate hole rolled past the hole but then, after his second at the par-five 18th was short of the green, he managed to get up and down from 87 feet to join the exclusive club.

Overnight co-leader Australian Cameron Davis (65), playing one group behind Scheffler, also birdied the 18th to join the American atop the leaderboard, one shot clear of New Zealand's Danny Lee (64).

This week's tournament, open to the top 125 golfers in the season-long points standings, is the first of three playoff events that culminate with the Sept. 4-7 Tour Championship in Atlanta and the $15 million prize to the FedExCup champion.

Only the top 70 in the standings after this week go on to the BMW Championship at Olympia Fields outside Chicago, and from there the top 30 move on to Atlanta. (Reporting by Frank Pingue in Toronto Editing by Ian Chadband)