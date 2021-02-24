UPDATE 1-Golf-Tiger Woods hospitalized after being involved in car accident

(Adds details, background)

LOS ANGELES, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Golfer Tiger Woods was hospitalized on Tuesday after being involved in a single-vehicle accident in Los Angeles, police said.

The vehicle sustained major damage and Woods was extricated from the wreck with the "jaws of life" by firefighters and paramedics, then transported to a local hospital by ambulance, the Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department said in a statement.

Police responded to a roll-over traffic collision at approximately 7:12 a.m. local time and said a traffic investigation was being conducted, the department said.

The 45-year-old American had hosted the annual Genesis Invitational at the Riviera Country Club over the weekend but did not compete due to ongoing issues with his surgically-repaired back. (Reporting by Rory Carroll in Los Angeles; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama and Bill Berkrot)