UPDATE 1-Governors in U.S. South clash with local leaders on masks, stay-at-home orders

By Rich McKay

ATLANTA, July 21 (Reuters) - The governors of Texas, Florida and Georgia, where COVID-19 is raging, pushed back hard on Tuesday against local leaders who want to impose tighter restrictions to control the runaway spread of the coronavirus in their areas.

In Texas, Governor Greg Abbott overruled a county that wants residents to stay home, saying existing measures on wearing masks and social distancing were enough to keep businesses open in the Rio Grande Valley on the border with Mexico.

In Georgia, Governor Brian Kemp squared off against the mayor of his largest city to stop Atlanta from enforcing a mandate that people wear face coverings in public. A court hearing on a mask lawsuit filed by the governor against Mayor Keisha Lance Bottoms personally was postponed on Tuesday after the judge recused herself at the last minute.

In Florida, a teachers union is suing Governor Ron DeSantis and other state officials to halt his ordered full reopening of classrooms in a few weeks. The state has reported over 10,000 daily new coronavirus cases for six out of the last seven days.

On average last week, 19% of COVID-19 tests came back positive, indicating widespread community transmission in Florida.

"Obviously, if you look at the epidemic, it's more severe in some parts than others, and I think you should recognize that," DeSantis said at a briefing on Monday, suggesting that some school districts were better positioned to open their buildings than others.

Neither Florida nor Georgia have issued statewide mask mandates. Texas' Abbott initially resisted requiring masks but earlier this month agreed to mandate them in most counties.

In Hidalgo County, where local officials are clashing with the Texas governor over orders for residents to stay home, coronavirus cases have risen 59% in the last week to nearly 13,000 total cases. In just one week, deaths have doubled to over 300, according to a Reuters tally.

Mandatory mask wearing, seen by health officials as a relatively easy way to slow the virus spread, has become a hot button political issue among Americans, with many conservatives calling such rules a violation of their Constitutional rights.

The clashes between local leaders and their governors comes as coronavirus deaths nationally rise for a second consecutive week and cases climb for a seventh week in a row.

At least 16 states have reported record levels of currently hospitalized COVID-19 patients in July, and cases have set single-day records in 32 states this month, according to a Reuters tally.

Florida and Georgia had record hospitalizations on Monday and Texas reported a record of more than 10,600 hospitalized coronavirus patients on Saturday.

Some Texas counties are ordering coolers and refrigerated trucks to store bodies as their morgues fill - a grim sight that was common in New York City at the height of the epidemic there earlier this year.

Against this backdrop of rising cases and deaths, as well as falling poll numbers over his handling of the pandemic, President Donald Trump is expected to give an upbeat briefing on Tuesday afternoon, focusing on his accomplishments and positive developments on treatments and vaccines.

"You will never hear this on the Fake News concerning the China Virus, but by comparison to most other countries, who are suffering greatly, we are doing very well - and we have done things that few other countries could have done!" Trump tweeted on Tuesday morning.

The United States has the world's highest number of reported COVID-19 deaths at over 141,000, nearly a quarter of the global total.

Congress is currently negotiating another coronavirus relief bill to help deal with the pandemic and blunt the economic pain it has caused.

