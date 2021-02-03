SEARCH
UPDATE 1-GSK, CureVac partnership eyes COVID-19 vaccine against multiple variants

03 Feb 2021 / 15:30 H.

    * 150 mln eur deal to develop next-generation vaccines

    * GSK to also help produce 100 mln doses of CureVac's vaccine

    * GSK has suffered setbacks in COVID-19 vaccine development (Adds background)

    FRANKFURT, Feb 3 (Reuters) - Britain's GlaxoSmithKline and German biotech firm CureVac struck a 150 million euro ($180 million) deal to develop next-generation vaccines against COVID-19 that target several variants in one product.

    In a joint statement on Wednesday, the partners said they were targeting a possible launch in 2022.

    GSK, which holds a stake in CureVac, will also support the production of up to 100 million doses of CureVac's first generation COVID-19 vaccine candidate in 2021, they said.

    For GSK, the world's largest vaccine maker by sales, it marks a fresh attempt to play a relevant role in fighting the pandemic after a COVID-19 alliance with Sanofi was hobbled by development delays and after a similar collaboration with China's Clover Biopharmaceuticals was ended.

    ($1 = 0.8308 euros) (Reporting by Ludwig Burger; editing by Thomas Seythal and Kirsti Knolle)

