UPDATE 1-Hong Kong locks down district for compulsory COVID-19 testing

HONG KONG, Jan 23 (Reuters) - Hong Kong's government locked down an area of the Kowloon peninsula on Saturday, saying people there must stay home until all residents have been tested for the new coronavirus and results largely determined.

The government said in a statement there are 70 buildings in the "restricted area" of Jordan and that it aims to finish the process within about 48 hours.

Hong Kong authorities have taken aggressive measures to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the Asian financial and airline hub, but Saturday's move is the strongest lockdown yet in the Chinese-ruled city.

The Jordan district covers a small but densely populated part of Kowloon.

