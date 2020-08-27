UPDATE 1-Hungary PM Orban's cabinet chief quarantined over coronavirus

(Adds Fidesz communications director tests positive)

BUDAPEST, Aug 27 (Reuters) - Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban's cabinet chief has been quarantined until he tests negative for the coronavirus, after attending a private event last Saturday where a participant tested positive, Orban's office said.

The first test on cabinet chief Gergely Gulyas was negative, the office said in a statement on state news agency MTI on Thursday. A state secretary working in Orban's office, Balazs Orban, has also been quarantined since Wednesday.

The office said Gulyas could leave quarantine and attend a government meeting on Friday only if his second test proves negative.

The governing Fidesz party's director of communications, Istvan Hollik, announced on his official Facebook page that he had tested positive.

Hollik was one of the organizers of an event where Orban was supposed to speak on Friday. The event was cancelled on Wednesday, according to its official page.

The government is expected to discuss new restrictions due to a rising number of infections, flagged by Orban last week.

Hungary recorded 91 new infections on Thursday, the highest figure since April, with total cases at 5,379. Hungary had 614 deaths caused by the disease. (Reporting by Krisztina Than; Editing by Hugh Lawson and Giles Elgood)