UPDATE 1-Iran security forces fire tear gas to disperse protesters -witnesses

(Adds detail)

DUBAI, July 16 (Reuters) - Iranian security forces fired tear gas on Thursday to disperse anti-establishment demonstrators gathered in the southwestern city of Behbahan, witnesses told Reuters, adding there was a heavy presence of forces in other cities.

Videos posted on social media from inside Iran showed protesters chanting, "Fear not, fear not, we are in this together". Other videos showed a heavy presence of security forces in Tehran and Isfahan. Some protesters chanted slogans against top officials.

The videos on social media could not be verified by Reuters. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Leslie Adler and Rosalba O'Brien)