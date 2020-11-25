SEARCH
UPDATE 1-Iran swaps jailed British-Australian academic with Iranians jailed abroad - report

25 Nov 2020 / 23:50 H.

    (Adds detail)

    DUBAI, Nov 25 (Reuters) - Iran has exchanged jailed British-Australian academic Kylie Moore-Gilbert with three Iranians jailed abroad, a website affiliated to Iran's state TV reported on its Twitter account on Wednesday.

    "An Iranian businessman and two Iranian citizens who were detained abroad on baseless charges were exchanged for a dual national spy named Kylie Moore-Gilbert, who worked for the Zionist regime," the Young Journalist Club news website said.

    Moore-Gilbert, a specialist in Middle East politics at the University of Melbourne, was detained in Iran in September, 2018. She was given a 10-year sentence for espionage. (Writing by Parisa Hafezi; Editing by Alex Richardson and Alison Williams)

