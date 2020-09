(Adds context)

BAGHDAD, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Iraq registered its biggest daily increase in coronavirus infections on Friday with 5,036 cases to take its total to 252,075, the health ministry said.

It reported 84 fatalities to take its coronavirus death toll to 7,359.

The daily tally of cases has been rising since the holy month of Ramadan and as many Iraqis flout lockdown measures. (Reporting by Amina Ismail; editing by Jason Neely)