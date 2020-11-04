UPDATE 1-Italy reports 353 COVID-related deaths, highest since early May - health ministry

(Adds daily figures)

ROME, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Italy on Tuesday reported 353 COVID-related deaths, the highest daily figure since May 6 and up from 233 on Monday, the health ministry said.

Some 28,244 new coronavirus infections were recorded over the past 24 hours, up from 22,253 on Monday. A total 39,412 people have now died in Italy because of coronavirus, while 759,829 cases of the disease have been registered to date.

The northern region of Lombardy, centred on Italy's financial capital Milan, remained the hardest hit area, reporting 6,804 new cases on Tuesday against 5,278 on Monday. The neighbouring Piedmont region was the second-worst affected, chalking up 3,169 cases.

The government has said it will tighten restrictions this coming week to try to tame the contagion, including limiting travel between the worst-hit regions and introducing a nighttime curfew. However, it is holding back from re-introducing a nationwide lockdown to try to safeguard the economy.

