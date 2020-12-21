UPDATE 1-Italy to suspend flights from UK over new virus strain

(Recasts after suspension order signed, adds details)

MILAN, Dec 20 (Reuters) - Italy is suspending flights from Britain in response to a new coronavirus strain spreading there, Health Minister Roberto Speranza said on Sunday.

Anyone who has transited through Britain in the last 14 days is also prohibited from entering Italy, he said on Facebook.

"The COVID variant, recently discovered in London, is worrying and will need to be investigated by our scientists. In the meantime we choose the path of maximum prudence," the minister said.

British Prime Minister Boris Johnson and scientists said on Saturday that the new strain was up to 70% more infectious than the original version.

A health ministry spokesman said flights leaving Italy for the UK would not be affected, in order to allow people living there to return home. (Reporting by Agnieszka Flak; Editing by Hugh Lawson and John Stonestreet)