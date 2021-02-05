UPDATE 1-Japan's Kirin to terminate Myanmar beer alliance

(Adds quotes, detail)

TOKYO, Feb 5 (Reuters) - Japanese drinks giant Kirin Holdings said it is terminating its alliance with a top Myanmar conglomerate whose owners have been identified by the United Nations as members of the military, which overthrew the elected government this week.

Kirin has been under pressure to reassess the tie-up with Myanmar Economic Holdings Public Company (MEHL) due to the local partner's military connections.

The military was behind the detention of Myanmar's leader Aung San Suu Kyi on Monday and has been accused of genocide and other war crimes against the Rohingya minority. Myanmar denies genocide.

"The recent action by the military, which goes against the democratization of Myanmar, has shaken the very foundation of the partnership between Kirin Holdings and MEHPCL, and we have been forced to make the decision to terminate the alliance with MEHPCL," Kirin said in a statement. (Reporting by Ritsuko Ando; Editing by Tom Hogue and Lincoln Feast.)