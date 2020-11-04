(Recasts to describe Missouri Supreme Court ruling)

Nov 3 (Reuters) - Missouri's highest court on Tuesday refused to consider Johnson & Johnson's appeal from a $2.12 billion damages award to women who blamed their ovarian cancer on asbestos in its baby powder and other talc products.

The Missouri Supreme Court let stand a June 23 decision by a state appeals court, which upheld a jury's July 2018 finding of liability but reduced J&J's payout from $4.69 billion after dismissing claims by some of the plaintiffs.

Johnson & Johnson said it plans to appeal to the U.S. Supreme Court.

It said the verdict was the product of a "fundamentally flawed trial," and "at odds with decades of independent scientific evaluations confirming Johnson's Baby Powder is safe, does not contain asbestos and does not cause cancer."

(Reporting by Jonathan Stempel in New York; Editing by Leslie Adler and Matthew Lewis)