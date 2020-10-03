UPDATE 1-Kentucky court releases recording of Breonna Taylor grand jury proceedings

(Adds release of recording)

By Daniel Trotta

Oct 2 (Reuters) - Kentucky's attorney general on Friday filed into court records recordings of the grand jury proceedings that cleared three policemen of homicide charges in the death of Breonna Taylor, according to court records.

A notice of the filing was made with the Jefferson County Circuit Court Clerk, and the 20-plus hours of audio recordings were attached.

The release will offer a rare peek at the inner workings of a grand jury, which is normally kept secret, in a case that has captured national attention and prompted massive protests in the debate over racism and police use of force.

Acting on the recommendation of Kentucky Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who served as special prosecutor in the Taylor case, the grand jury last week cleared two white officers of homicide and charged a third with wanton endangerment in the March 13 shooting death of Taylor, 26, a Black emergency medical technician.

Cameron had revealed in a Louisville television interview on Tuesday that he recommended only the one endangerment charge that was returned.

His office filed the recordings into the court file in connection with the trial of the one officer who was charged with wanton endangerment. (Reporting by Daniel Trotta; Editing by Dan Grebler)