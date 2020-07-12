UPDATE 1-Lebanon records new coronavirus infection high with more than 100 cases

(Recasts with comments from waste management company)

BEIRUT, July 12 (Reuters) - A Lebanese waste management company is quarantining some 133 Syrian workers who tested positive for the coronavirus, the company manager said on Sunday, as Lebanon recorded a new daily high for infections.

Lebanon has recorded more than 2,000 infections and 36 deaths from the coronavirus since February.

"We are moving them to a place to quarantine them. We are separating those who are infected from those who aren't ... we are waiting for more results," RAMCO manager Walid BouSaad told Reuters.

Health minister Hamad Hassan said more than 100 cases had been recorded, with most of them at what he described as "a big cleaning company", an apparent reference to RAMCO, which collects garbage across Lebanon.

"To reassure people, the source is known," Hassan told broadcaster LBC. He added that up to 75% of the cases were symptom-free.

Hassan said 800 workers from the company in question needed to be tested, along with another 1,000 workers from two other companies with whom they were connected.

