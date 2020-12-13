 ',dataType:'script',cache:true,});
UPDATE 1-Long way to go on Brexit trade talks- UK foreign minister

13 Dec 2020 / 17:04 H.

    (Adds quote)

    LONDON, Dec 13 (Reuters) - There is still a long way to go on Brexit talks, Britain's foreign minister Dominic Raab said on Sunday as London and Brussels face a make-or-break decision on an elusive trade agreement.

    "We want to be treated like any other independent self-respecting democracy. If the EU can accept that at a political level, then there's every reason to be confident but there is still, I think, a long way to go," he told Sky News. (Reporting by Costas Pitas Editing by Frances Kerry and Philippa Fletcher)

