UPDATE 1-Lyon railway station evacuated, one person arrested

PARIS, Oct 22 (Reuters) - A police operation is underway at the Part-Dieu railway station in Lyon, France, local police said on Thursday, adding that one person had been arrested and that the station had been evacuated.

Police said a bomb disposal team was present on the premises, with checks being made and a security cordon in place.

Lyon local newspaper Le Progres reported on its website that a woman carrying several bags had threatened to blow herself up.

The Rhone area prefecture was not immediately available for comment. (Reporting by Sudip Kar-Gupta; Writing Benoit Van Overstraeten; Editing by GV De Clercq)