UPDATE 1-Malaysia's Petronas finds gas in Dokong-1 wildcat exploration well

(Adds details, quote)

KUALA LUMPUR, Feb 24 (Reuters) - Malaysia's state energy firm Petroliam Nasional Bhd, or Petronas, said on Wednesday that it had discovered gas in the Dokong-1 wildcat exploration well in the Block SK417 production sharing contract (PSC).

The firm said the contaminant-free gas find in Dokong-1 in the shallow waters of Baram Province off the coast of Sarawak, revives the Baram shallow clastics play.

"(It) also proves the presence of more sweet gas opportunities within the area," Petronas said in a statement.

The wildcat exploration well was successfully drilled to a total depth of 3,810 metres (12,500 ft) in mid-January 2021, it said.

Petronas Senior Vice President of Malaysia Petroleum Management, Mohamed Firouz Asnan said the firm and the PSC parties were undertaking further evaluation to determine the full extent of the discovery.

PTTEP HK Offshore Limited is the operator for the block, with 80% participating interest, while a unit of Petronas, Petronas Carigali Sdn Bhd, holds the remaining interest. (Reporting by Liz Lee; Editing by Christian Schmollinger and Vinay Dwivedi)