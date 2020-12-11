UPDATE 1-Mastercard ends use of its cards on Pornhub

(Changes sourcing)

Dec 10 (Reuters) - Mastercard Inc said on Thursday it was ending the use of its cards on Pornhub after its investigation confirmed the presence of unlawful content on the sex videos site.

Pornhub could not be immediately reached for comment.

On Tuesday, Pornhub said it had banned users' ability to download videos and would allow only certain partner accounts to upload content, following a New York Times column, which said many videos posted on the adult website depicted sexual assault of children.

Pornhub has denied the allegations.

(Reporting by Munsif Vengattil and Noor Zainab Hussain; Editing by Anil D'Silva)