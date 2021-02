(Adds number of new cases)

MONTERREY, Mexico, Feb 23 (Reuters) - Mexico's reported an additional 1,273 coronavirus deaths on Tuesday, bringing the total death count to 181,809, according to the country's health ministry.

The health ministry data showed Mexico also registered 8,634 new confirmed cases of coronavirus infection, for a total of 2,052,266 cases. (Reporting by Laura Gottesdiener; Editing by Christian Schmollinger)