MEXICO CITY, Feb 4 (Reuters) - Mexico's health ministry on Thursday reported 13,575 new cases of COVID-19 and 1,682 more deaths, bringing the overall totals in the country to 1,899,820 cases and 162,922 deaths.

The health ministry has said that the real numbers are higher. (Reporting by Stefanie Eschenbacher and Miguel Angel Gutierrez Editing by Shri Navaratnam)